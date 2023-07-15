Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) A mortar shell was found lying in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said.

The mortar shell was noticed by some villagers at Gali-Sawjian and subsequently, a joint team of police and Army was rushed to secure the scene, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad later safely destroyed the live mortar shell in a controlled explosion, without causing any damage.

