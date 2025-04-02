New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday, highlighted the Ministry of Home Affairs' efforts to promote Hindi, ensuring compliance with constitutional provisions and accelerating its use in official work, in line with the Official Language Resolution of 1968.

Rai stated, "The Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs is striving to ensure compliance with the constitutional and legal provisions and to accelerate the progressive use of Hindi in the official work of the union."

He said, "In accordance with the official Language Resolution, 1968 the Department of Official Language issues an annual programme every year for the use and promotion of Rajbhasha Hindi in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, setting targets for the progressive use of Rajbhasha Hindi"

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Centre over the issue of the New Education Policy (NEP), alleging that they want the people of India to remain as "Shudras."

In a scathing attack on the BJP government, TKS Elangovan accused it of trying to "kill" the Macaulay system of education, which has produced renowned students and scientists from India.

Elangovan claimed that the government wants to introduce a Vedic system of education without any "scientific basis."

"They want to kill Macaulay system of education which has produced very good students, scientists from India, and the world over Indian citizens are heading organisations. The education system in Tamil Nadu is the best in India. But they want to kill this and introduce a Vedic system of education without any scientific base. They want the people of India to remain as Shudras. That is the idea of RSS, which this BJP government is following. Language is a secondary thing. They are violating the principles of the Constitution. Let them follow the New Education Policy in Central schools with CBSE, and there won't be any students left there. The students will come to the State Board," the DMK leader told ANI.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the remarks of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and lauded the New Education Policy (NEP) saying that NEP is "Indiansation" of the education system of India.

"I think this (NEP) is Indianisation of the education system of India..." Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

Sonia Gandhi had launched a fierce critique on the Centre on the issue of NEP, accusing it of implementing its "three core agendas -- centralisation, commercialisation and communalisation" in an opinion piece written in The Hindu.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that Sonia Gandhi should gain more information and support the 'Indianisation' of the Indian education system.

The Chief Minister said, "If the Education Policy that Macaulay brought to enslave our country, if that system is replaced and Indianisation is done, I think no one should have any problem with that. Any patriot will support it. I think Sonia Gandhi ji should know more about it and fully support the Indianisation of the Indian education system."

The Tamil Nadu government, led by MK Stalin, is at odds with the Central government regarding the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)

