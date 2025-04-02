Bhopal, April 2: A large number of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, burst firecrackers on Wednesday to express their support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was presented in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. People from various organizations and groups, including women and children, gathered at a central location in the city to welcome the central government's decision to introduce the Bill. Many were seen holding posters, placards, and banners supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebration came as a surprise to many, as the Muslim community has been vocal in its opposition to the Bill. Even during the holy month of Ramadan, protesters were seen wearing black armbands during namaz as a mark of protest. The Bill is currently being discussed in the Lok Sabha as the central government pushes for its passage amid strong resistance from opposition parties and Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. If cleared in the lower house, the Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (April 3). Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Muslims Celebrate in Bhopal

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal come out in support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be presented today in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/CUaUA3Rtkh — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

On Tuesday, opposition parties staged a walkout from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, protesting against what they called inadequate time for discussion. While they had demanded 12 hours for debate, only eight were granted. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the government's stance while tabling the Bill and addressed concerns during the discussion. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Introduced in Lok Sabha; Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party Expresses Full Support.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said in an interview that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill aligns with constitutional provisions and that "no one should be afraid of the proposed legislation." The opposition, however, has claimed that the government is bulldozing the legislation. The Bill aims to streamline the Waqf Board’s functions, ensuring the efficient administration of these properties.

