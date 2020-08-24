Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A woman and her two small children were found dead in their house on Sunday afternoon in Kondapalli town of Krishna district.

The locals, who grew suspicious and saw bodies of the mother and her two children, informed the police.

Police said that they have registered a case of suspicious death and Nageswara Rao, the husband of the woman has been taken into custody.

"Twenty-seven-year-old Adapa Lavanya was found dead along with her two children Durga Srivalli (3) and Hanish Kumar (1) in her house. Locals suspect that the woman fed her children poison and committed suicide," Brahimpatnam Police Station Sub Inspector Ramesh told ANI.

Police are interrogating Rao. (ANI)

