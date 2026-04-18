Ponneri (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that a recent parliamentary move linked to delimitation was aimed at reducing Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament, as he intensified his campaign in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public rally in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, Gandhi described the move as part of a broader political strategy impacting southern states.

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Referring to regional concerns, he alleged that the RSS and BJP were targeting the state's identity.

"Naturally, over the years, I have developed a relationship with the people of Tamil Nadu. I was not born in Tamil Nadu, and my family does not come from Tamil Nadu, yet I feel I am from Tamil Nadu. The RSS and BJP are trying to attack Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language and Tamil culture. I feel how dare these people attack the Tamil language and culture of Tamil Nadu."

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On the developments in Parliament, Gandhi claimed that the legislation carried a hidden objective.

"Yesterday in Parliament, they came up with a new Bill. They said it was a Women's Bill, but that was already passed in 2023. The hidden agenda behind that Bill was delimitation. The idea was to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament of India and weaken southern and smaller states. We defeated that Bill in Parliament yesterday," he said.

Outlining his broader political position, he said India is a "union of states" where each state must have equal space. "Every state should have a voice in the Union and should be free to express its language and protect its tradition."

Criticising the BJP's governance approach, he said, "When the Prime Minister says one nation, one leader, one language, one people, he is attacking the Constitution of India."

Pitching the INDIA bloc ahead of the elections, Gandhi asserted that the alliance would resist any attempt at centralised control.

"The BJP and RSS want to control Tamil Nadu from Delhi. We will never allow that. Tamil Nadu must decide its own future, and we will stand with the people in protecting their language, culture, and rights."

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes on May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)