Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Movie theatres in Madurai opened on Tuesday after over eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visuals from movie theatres showed movie-goers sanitising their hands and checking temperatures before entering cinema halls.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu currently stands at 18,825.

As many as 7,15,892 recoveries and 11,362 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

