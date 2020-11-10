On November 14, the Diwali day, green crackers are allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm. While on Gurpurab ,November 30, the government has allowed the bursting of firecrackers from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas eve, people can burst the crackers from 11:55 pm till 12:30 am.

Punjab Chief Minister, on Tuesday, announced that a two-hour window will be given on Diwali, Gurupurab and Christmas to use green firecrackers in the state. However, this relaxation will not be provided in Mandi Gobindgarh because of its poor Air Quality Index and high air pollution. A total ban on firecrackers has been imposed in Mandi Gobindgarh from the intervening night of November 9 and November 10 till December 30.