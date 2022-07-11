Indore, Jul 11 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Monday on charges of attempt to murder and other offences for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old tribal man in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

As per the complaint of the youth, his landlord and three others confined him to a house, beat him, inserted petrol in his private parts and then shot a video of his in the nude, the Tejaji Nagar police station official said.

"The victim, a student hailing from Alirajpur, was living on rent along with his two sisters in the house of accused Nazim Khan. The latter suspected that the tribal youth had extorted Rs 50,000 from his son and bought a laptop," Tejaji Nagar police station in charge RD Kanva said.

"On July 9, Khan took the victim on the pretext of buying a goat, confined him to a house and assaulted him. Khan and three other accused poured petrol in his private parts from a small bottle, shot his video in the nude and threatened to circulate it," Kanva added.

The official said Khan (35) and his associates Aadil Khan (22), Saddam Patel (35) and Salman Patel (27) have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other offences.

Meanwhile, several functionaries of the Hindu Jagran Manch assembled at the police station and demanded strict action against the four accused.

