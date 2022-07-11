Bhopal, July 11: Due to heavy rain for the last 24 hours, a flood-like situation developed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The capital city Bhopal received over three inches of rainfall in just four hours, which resulted in several residential colonies, streets and highways being flooded.

As per reports, due to continued rain and bad weather in Bhopal, at least three Bhopal bound flights were diverted to Indore. As per the Raja Bhoj Airport authorities, flights that were diverted to Indore include the Hyderabad to Bhopal (Indigo flight), Mumbai to Bhopal (Air India) Delhi to Bhopal (Air India flight). Gujarat Monsoon 2022: Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts of Gujarat, Flood Like Situation in Many Areas

In Bhopal, several residential colonies were water-logged, at many places four-wheelers were seen in flood waters. Due to water-logging, many petrol pumps had to stop services for hours in the city.

Due to the unprecedented heavy downpour in the catchment areas of Kanhan river in Satpura valley and the opening of all the 16 gates of the Navegaon-Khairy reservoir, there is heavy flooding in the Kanhan river. Because of this, vehicular movement on the national highway connecting Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) was stopped early on Monday.

The Vidisha district administration has announced the closure of schools due to the heavy rain. Data received from the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional official in Bhopal, the heaviest rainfall was in Chhindwara district at 9 mm.

Heavy rain lashed many districts including Morena, Chhindwara, Bhopal and Indore. Flood-like situations were witnessed in districts like Saunsar in Chhindwara, Morena and many others.

According to the Met officials, moderate to heavy rain is expected in many areas of the state. Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel assured of compensation to the farmers who suffer crop loss due to the incessant rain.

Talking to the media, the minister said, "The weather has been bad for 2-3 days. Rain & hailstorms have damaged standing crops. Officials have been asked to survey the affected villages. 25 per cent of the compensation money will be paid immediately."

