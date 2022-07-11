The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer, Work Assistant and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruit.barc.gov.in till July 31.

Through this recruitment drive, BARC is hiring for 89 vacancies in which 72 vacancies are for Work Assistant-A post, 6 vacancies are of Stenographer Grade-III, and 11 vacancies are for Driver(ORDINARY GRADE) post. RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Register For 121 NTPC Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here

Steps to apply for BARC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website recruit.barc.gov.in Go to ‘sign Up’ and register to create profile Return to the homepage and Login Go to ‘Job Application’ – ‘Apply Online’ Select the desired post and fill application form Pay fee and submit appication Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer: Matriculation (10th Std.) or equivalent with minimum of 50% marks. Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography. Typing speed in English of 30 words per minute.

Work Assistant: Pass in 10th standard (SSC).

Driver: Pass in 10th standard (SSC). Possession of a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanism and the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles. Consolidated experience in driving a light vehicle and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years. Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Mandarin Language Experts in Territorial Army; Check Details Here

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the application fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).