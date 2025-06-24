Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence from July 28 and conclude on August 8, according to the notification issued by the state assembly secretariat on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary of the state assembly, AP Singh said there will be 10 working days in the 12-day session in which various government works will be conducted.

The Assembly Secretariat will receive notices for Private Members' bills until July 9, and notices for Private Members' Resolutions until July 17. Additionally, notices related to adjournment motions and attention motions, will be accepted at the assembly office from July 22, between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

It will be the sixth session of the sixteenth Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

