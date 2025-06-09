Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 11 years of leading the Central government and hailed the work done under his tenure.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said Prime Minister Modi has made a record since 2014 and called returning to power for the third time the biggest achievement for the country's democracy and non-Congress parties.

"...Prime Minister Modi has made a record since 2014. Returning to power for the third time is the biggest achievement for the country's democracy and non-Congress parties... Prime Minister Modi has set many records to build India's image at the international level...," the CM said.

He further prayed for long life of PM Modi and wished that he would again lead the 2029 parliamentary elections.

"I pray that may he lives long, stays healthy and leads us again in the 2029 elections. Let us all congratulate him on the completion of 11 years of government and we extend greetings to him on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government," CM Yadav added.

Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister extended greetings and stressed about the development of the nation under PM Modi's leadership.

"I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh for the successful completion of 11 years of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Even decades after independence, the dreams and resolutions of cultural renaissance, inclusive development, strategic progress and economic upliftment that were being neglected, PM Modi has established the power and capability of the new India in the entire world by realising them in totality," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further mentioned in the post, "The entire nation is chanting in one voice that good governance is Modi's breath. Welfare of the poor is his devotion. India's pride, tradition, and progress are his vows. That is why the people have unwavering faith in the 'Modi Guarantee'."

PM Modi first took office as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took office on June 9 after winning the third-term elections.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (ANI)

