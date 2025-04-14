Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at Babasaheb's birthplace memorial located in Mhow, Indore district, on Monday.

CM Yadav also participated in a program organised here on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister remembered Babasaheb's contribution to the nation and said that his thoughts would continue to inspire everyone in making a developed and self-reliant India.

"I pay my tribute to the architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary. You strengthened the foundation of India's reconstruction with the values of equality, freedom and social justice. Your thoughts, struggle, and leadership are a symbol of pride for all Indians, which will continue to inspire us to build a developed and self-reliant India," CM Yadav posted on X.

A large number of people gathered at Babasaheb's birthplace and paid floral tribute to him on his 135th birth anniversary.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society and was later revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions to their rights.

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting the Pancha Tirth--five sacred sites associated with Dr Ambedkar's life and legacy. Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme, these sites Mhow (Birthplace), Nagpur (Diksha Bhoomi), Delhi (Mahaparinirvan Sthal), Mumbai (Chaitya Bhoomi, and London (Residence during education) are being promoted as national and international centers of inspiration and pride.

In remembrance of Babasaheb's commitment to environmental preservation, a 250 sq km forest area in the Sagar district has been declared Madhya Pradesh's 25th wildlife sanctuary, named after Dr Ambedkar. This sanctuary will promote biodiversity, strengthen the ecosystem's food chain, enhance tourism, and generate local employment. (ANI)

