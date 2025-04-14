Nagpur, April 14: Police have solved the murder case of a woman doctor in Nagpur by arresting her husband, also a doctor, and her brother-in-law who had tried to pass off the incident as a robbery-related crime, an official said on Monday. The crime stemmed from suspicions over the character of the deceased and arguments between her and her husband, Dr. Anil Rahule, who teaches at a private medical college in Raipur.

According to police, Dr. Rahule allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill his wife, Dr. Archana, and his brother, Raju Rahule, smashed her head with an iron rod on April 9. The slain doctor worked as an assistant professor in the physiotherapy department of the Government Medical College and Hospital, police said. "Dr. Anil Rahule used to doubt the character of his wife, which resulted in frequent arguments between them. He would often fight with her and physically assault her," police said.

The official stated that Dr. Rahule called his brother, Raju, to their residence in Ladikar Layout in Nagpur on April 9. While Dr. Rahule pinned down his wife by holding her legs, Raju allegedly struck her on the head with an iron rod. After the murder, both brothers locked the house using the central locking system and fled, police said. Dr Rahule returned to his house on April 12 and raised an alarm, following which police were alerted.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of robbery. However, police grew suspicious after noticing that the body had decomposed, indicating that the murder had occurred a few days earlier. The suspicion deepened when the police observed that Dr. Rahule was uneasy and pretended to faint, the official said. "He admitted to killing his wife during interrogation, following which he and his brother were arrested. Police are investigating whether there was any other motive," the official added.