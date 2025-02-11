Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue located at Lalghati in Bhopal on Tuesday and remembered his contribution in making Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) biggest party in the country.

The Chief Minister also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of 'Namo Van Vatika' being developed at the statue site and the inauguration of other development works on the occasion.

"Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya gave human philosophy and also gave a vision to our political direction. Currently, the BJP is the biggest political party in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is because of the path shown by him. I want to congratulate everyone for the development work done in Bhopal... I also want to thank our ministers and MLAs for contributing Rs 1 lakh towards the functioning of the party...," CM Yadav said.

In a post on X, CM Yadav stressed that the life of Deendayal Upadhyaya would always remain a source of inspiration for them as he dedicated it for the upliftment of the poor, exploited and the deprived section of the society.

"On the death anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, the pioneer of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, founder of Jansangh, I garlanded his statue at Lalghati in Bhopal and paid my tribute to him. I also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of 'Namo Van Vatika' and inaugurated other development works. The entire life of Pt. Upadhyaya ji, dedicated to the upliftment of the poor, exploited and the deprived section, will always remain a source of inspiration for us and will illuminate our path," CM Yadav wrote.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted that Bhopal is ready for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held here on February 24 and 25.

The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

"Bhopal is ready for the upcoming Global Investors Summit which is being held here for the first time. I hope that the event will be organized by keeping dignity and pride intact," he added. (ANI)

