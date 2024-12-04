Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remembered Tantya Mama, a prominent tribal leader and freedom fighter and paid tribute to him on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Born in 1842, he was active in the freedom fight of India between 1878 and 1889 and known for his resistance against British colonial rule. He was also described as the "Robin Hood of India". He passed away on December 4, 1889.

"I pay my humble tribute to Tantya Mama, born in Pandhana tehsil of Khandwa district, on his death anniversary. The whole country will always remember such freedom fighters who sacrificed everything against the British. Tantya Mama belonging from the tribal community has been a very important figure, whose name was enough to shake the British," CM Yadav said.

He also emphasised that the state government built a university on Tantya Mama's name in Khargone after the formation of his government in the state.

"After the formation of our government, we have established a university in his name in Khargone district. With such ideals, the borders of our own country are secured for the future," the CM said.

He further added that the entire country felt proud of him that such a personality emerged from the tribal community from poverty. He not only fought against the powerful British but also he continuously looted the treasures of the British and distributed them to the patriotic citizens.

"He believed that those were the money of Indians and it should remain with India. He had defeated the British even in a face-to-face battle several times. Remembering such great men on his death anniversary, we have given him a place in our academic curriculum, so that future generations can study about him and our students should get acquainted with his glory," he added. (ANI)

