Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to transfer an amount of Rs 25,000 each to bank accounts of 94,234 students who scored 75 percent or more marks in the class 12th board examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education for purchasing a laptop.

The amount will be provided to class 12th students of academic session 2024-25 under the Meritorious Student Incentive Scheme of the School Education Department during a program held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on Friday, July 4. This year, an amount of Rs 235,58,50,000 will be given to 94,234 students.

A day before the program, CM Yadav said, "The Madhya Pradesh government is scheduled to provide laptops worth approximately Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students who scored above 75 percent in 12th grade. The state government will transfer the amount to the bank account of students as they can purchase a laptop of their choice. A total of around Rs 235.58 crores will be spent on this scheme. The government stands with talented students, and this reflects our commitment."

"Considering the possibility of moving forward the youth, it is the resolve of the state government to prepare the youth for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat and evolving times. We congratulate our young students, and the government stands with them," the CM said.

Even after the Higher Secondary Certificate (class 12th), be it doctor, lawyer, engineer, entrepreneur or any other field, the government will open doors in all fields to advance both the youth and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Lastly, CM Yadav extended congratulations to all the students and also assured that many more such benefits will be provided to them in coming times.

According to an official release, in the previous year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 224,27,50,000 was transferred to the bank accounts of 89,710 meritorious students in the state. This scheme has been operating in the state since 2009-10. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1080.04 crores has been transferred as an incentive for Laptops to the bank accounts of 4,32,016 students during the last 15 years. (ANI)

