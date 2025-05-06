Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a review meeting at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's Residence) in Bhopal regarding the law and order situation across the state. During the meeting, CM Yadav issued strict guidelines and said strict action should be taken against general crimes, particularly those involving women.

According to an official release, CM Yadav also warned that police officers who fail to act effectively will not be seen in the field (referring to field posting).

The Chief Minister further highlighted that special vigilance is required at educational institutions. CM Yadav urged school and college teachers to report anti-social activities to their nearest police stations without delay.

CM Yadav also stressed that youth involved in harassment cases should not be spared under any circumstances, even at institutional level. The police should take strict action against such registered cases post inspection. Along with this, stringent measures should be taken against persons involved in cyber crimes.

During the meeting, CM Yadav addressed Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other senior officials via video conferencing, instructing them to submit regular progress reports on the actions taken. He also reviewed the implementation status of the newly introduced criminal laws across the state. Director General of Police (DGP) Kalash Makwana and other senior officers presented crime control updates on the occasion.

The new criminal laws are Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 are the three key legal reforms that were implemented nationwide on July 1 last year. The new laws aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

These landmark reforms represent a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences. (ANI)

