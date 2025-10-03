Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met bereaved families who lost their loved ones during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Ujjain on Thursday and consoled them.

CM Yadav on Friday also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured.

"Today, I have come to Pirjhalar village, Badnagar Tehsil in Ujjain district and I met the bereaved families who lost their loved ones during Durga mata idol immersion after a tractor plunges into the river. The Government and all of us stand with the families in this hour of grief...Orders for a probe have been given. Rs 4 Lakh has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured will receive proper treatment and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the seriously injured people," the CM told reporters.

He further added that the state government is always standing with the family and will provide all necessary assistance to them.

Three people died while four others were injured after a tractor loaded with people overturned and plunged into the Chambal River near Narsingha village, 35 kilometres from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the officials, the incident occurred during the immersion of an idol in the river. A tractor-trolley carrying 12 devotees fell into the river while crossing a bridge.

The Chief Minister also met the families affected by the tractor-trolley incident that occurred during Durga idol immersion in Khandwa on Thursday. The CM assured the victims' families of the state government was with them in this hour of grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50000 each to minor injured.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to observe necessary precautions while going for idol immersion so that such incidents should occur.

"I have also informed the administration to make such an arrangement that this type of incident can be avoided. We all are standing with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. We hope that such an incident should not occur again," he added. (ANI)

