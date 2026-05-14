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The BCCI has officially announced the 15-member India A squad for the upcoming One-Day Tri-Series in Sri Lanka, which begins on 9 June 2026. The tournament will feature developmental sides from India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. Senior international batter Tilak Varma has been appointed captain, with Riyan Parag serving as his deputy, of a side that balances established professional experience with the inclusion of two of the country’s most talked-about young talents: 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and hard-hitting opener Priyansh Arya. Lalit Modi’s Latest Bombshell: Claims Rajiv Shukla’s Aide Masterminded IPL Cricketer Blackmail.

India A Squad for ODI Tri-Series Announced

🚨 News 🚨 India A squad for ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka announced. The upcoming tri-series is scheduled to be held in June, 2026. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/ZmL2u1boAW pic.twitter.com/7WXzZeeUFq — BCCI (@BCCI) May 14, 2026

The most significant talking point of the selection is the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi recently made headlines for his performances in IPL 2026. His selection for India A marks an accelerated progression for the Bihar-born left-hander, who has been dominant in age-group cricket.

Joining him is Delhi’s Priyansh Arya, who earned his spot following a prolific run in the ongoing IPL for Punjab Kings. Arya’s aggressive approach at the top of the order is expected to provide India A with the fast starts required in the modern ODI format. ‘Abhi India Ke Liye Thodi Khelna Hai… Ab Har Shot Lagega’, Virat Kohli’s Witty Remark on His New Batting Approach Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The Tri-Series will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing each other twice before a final. Facing Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A provides the Indian youngsters with exposure to diverse subcontinental conditions and high-quality spin bowling.

Match Schedule (June 2026)

9 June: India A vs Sri Lanka A 11 June: India A vs Afghanistan A 15 June: India A vs Sri Lanka A 17 June: India A vs Afghanistan A 21 June: Final

Following the conclusion of this white-ball tri-series, India A is also scheduled to play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle, for which the squad will be announced at a later date.

India A Squad

Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).