Delhi Announces 2 Days WFH per Week in Government Offices After PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal To Save Fuel

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In a significant move aimed at reducing fuel consumption across the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all Delhi Government offices will observe work from home for two days every week. The decision was announced during a press conference under a public campaign called 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdaan' (My India, My Contribution), taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to contribute to national interest and economic stability. The Delhi Government will also advise private companies and institutions to follow a similar two-day WFH model, though compliance for the private sector will remain advisory in nature. The Labour Department has been tasked with monitoring implementation. The move is part of a broader government strategy to cut petrol and diesel consumption and maintain economic balance amid current national circumstances. Harsh Goenka Urges RPG Employees To Cut Travel, Carpool and Work From Home After PM Narendra Modi’s Austerity Appeal.

Delhi Government Offices to Have 2 Days WFH Every Week After PM Modi's Appeal

VIDEO | During a press conference, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) says, “Keeping in mind the appeal made to every citizen in the national interest and understanding the current circumstances, the Delhi Government has prepared certain plans to maintain stability in the… pic.twitter.com/NgrhTKK9ax — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).