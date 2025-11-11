Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): A group of College students along with student wing of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) organisation staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district over pending scholarships issues on Tuesday.

The protestors took out an on-foot march from Tantya Bhil crossing to the collectorate office to mark their protest. They also staged sit-in outside the collectorate office and submitted a memorandum to a Tehildar posted in the collectorate office.

JAYS student wing state president, Babu Lal Baghel said, "Today, we took out an on-foot march from Indore's Tantya Bhil crossing to the collectorate office as part of our protest. The Scholarships of SC-ST and OBC students are pending from 2022 to till now. The students are facing various difficulties, some of them are troubled by their college administration for not depositing fees and some are not allowed to take exams, resulting in the students being disappointed. In view of which, today we staged our protest."

He also warned that if their scholarship were not granted on time then they would stage a state-level protest.

Baghel further alleged, "When we enquired about the delay in scholarship, the administration told us that money was sanctioned for the scholarship but it was spent somewhere else. There is corruption in this. We have not received any valid assurance by when we will get our scholarship."

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Balveer Singh Rajput said that a letter would be issued and the district administration would talk to college and universities managements, including dean for allowing students to take the exam.

"College Students of different Universities under the banner of JAYS organisation are staging a protest that they were not allowed to take exams in some colleges as they didn't receive scholarships, resulting in failing to deposit college fees. I have talked to Collector sir, a letter in this regard will be issued and students would be allowed to take exams. We will talk to the colleges and universities management, including the dean and try to resolve the issues. Students will be allowed to take exams," Rajput said. (ANI)

