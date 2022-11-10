Gwalior, Nov 10 (PTI) A dacoit with more than 30 cases against his name was held after an encounter with police in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh left him with a leg injury, an official said on Thursday.

Gudda Gujjar, with a bounty of Rs 60,000 on his head, was held on Wednesday following the encounter in a forested patch near Ghatigaon under Bhanwarpura police station limits, he said.

"He is wanted in 31 cases, including three related to murder, in Gwalior, Morena and Shivpuri districts. He was hospitalised late Wednesday night. The dacoit and his gang members fired 40 rounds at the police during the encounter, while police responded with 25-30 rounds," Additional Director General of Police D Sreenivasa Verma told PTI.

"A 315 bore rifle was recovered from the dacoit. Gwalior and Morena police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 each on his head," the ADG added.

Gujjar's arrest comes days after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh directed police to crackdown on his terror and extortion activities, officials said.

An operation began on October 28 with the demolition of houses belonging to his associates in Morena, they added.

He was held on a tip off on Wednesday, these officials said.

