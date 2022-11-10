Rampur, November 10: The MP/MLA court in Rampur has rejected Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's plea for stay on his conviction in a hate speech case. Azam Khan Hate Speech Case: Supreme Court Seeks Replies From Uttar Pradesh Govt, EC on Plea Against SP Leader's Disqualification From State Assembly.

The refusal of the court to stay his conviction now means that his disqualification from the state assembly will continue. Azam Khan, Convicted in Hate Speech Case, Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azam Khan's counsels pleaded for stay on the grounds that the reasons behind the conviction were not strong enough. The prosecution argued in favour of the conviction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).