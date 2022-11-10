Mumbai, November 10: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BE) has invited applications from candidates for Trainee and Project Engineer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of BEL at bel-india.in.

The last date to apply for Trainee and Project Engineer posts is November 23, 2022. The BEL recruitment drive is being held to fill up 111 posts in the organisation. JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 433 Nursing Officer Posts, Apply Online at jipmer.edu.in.

Out of the 11 posts, 33 posts are for Trainee Engineer-I: 39 posts for Project Engineer-I, 17 posts for Trainee Engineer-I and 22 posts for Project Engineer-I. Candidates who are interested to apply for Trainee and Project Engineer posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

It must be noted that candidates will be selected through a Written Test which will be held for shortlisted candidates. Following this, candidates who qualify the Written Test will have to appear for an Interview. The written test and the interview will be held at Bengaluru. IAF Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Here’s How to Apply.

In order to apply for Trainee Engineer posts, candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs. 150 plus 18% GST as application fee. On the other hand, candidates applying for Project Engineer posts and belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs. 400 plus 18% GST as application fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).