New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): In a strong response to the Centre's 'White Paper' to be presented in Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing the party of attempting to cleanse its alleged decade-long record of corruption.

The central government is set to present the 'White Paper' that will compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

"BJP will wash their black deeds of past 10 years and bring a White Paper," Danish Ali said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

"BJP has a washing machine and a washing powder called 'Modi Washing Powder' that whitens all the corruption as soon as someone enters the BJP. They are going to do the same thing in the Parliament," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day released the 'Black Paper' highlighting the alleged 'failures' during the 10-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

While releasing the Black Paper, Kharge said that it contains details about the failures of the BJP government including unemployment.

"We are releasing a Black Paper against the government because the government always glorifies itself in Parliament and hides its failures. And when we say something about their failure, we are not given a chance, so today we are bringing out the Black Paper here. It contains details about unemployment, which the BJP government never discusses," the Congress chief said in a press briefing.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Black Paper, released by Congress, is a 'Kaala Teeka' for him since everything is going so well in the country.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while he was giving farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha.

"When a child gets ready for some good occasion by wearing some nice clothes, then a family member says to go after applying a Kaala Teeka, to ward off an evil eye. Today, as the country is touching new heights of prosperity over the last ten years, an attempt has been made to put a Kaala Teeka, so that no one can cast an evil eye on it. I thank Kharge Ji a lot for (bringing a Black Paper)," PM Modi said.

The budget session, which is the last Parliament session before Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year, is slated to conclude on February 10. (ANI)

