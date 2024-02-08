Mumbai, February 8: In a monumental endeavour to propel India towards its ambitious USD 10 trillion economy target, CNBC-TV18 and YES BANK have launched the Growth Summit series in association with Max Life Insurance. The series aims to convene business leaders, policymakers, experts, and visionaries across five cities to chart a cohesive vision for growth. As per the CNBC-TV18 report, the inaugural Growth Summit, themed "Turning Aspirations Into Assets: How India's wealth can spark a new cycle of growth," kicks off in Mumbai on February 8, 2024.

With Mumbai's financial prowess, the summit will explore investment trends to channel capital resources effectively, fostering key developmental outcomes, as per the report. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of YES BANK emphasised the significance of the Growth Summit in harnessing India's growth potential. He stressed the importance of collaboration among industry leaders and policymakers to drive economic dynamism towards the USD 10 trillion milestone. Yes Bank Partners With Microsoft for Next-Generation Mobile App With Personalised Banking.

The summit will feature a fireside chat with a top institutional leader, followed by high-profile panel discussions focusing on reviving private investment and fostering a growth mindset. The discussions aim to provide valuable insights into India's economic trajectory and the role of private investment in driving growth. Max Life Insurance's involvement underscores the importance of financial security as India embarks on its growth journey. Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO of Max Life Insurance highlighted the pivotal role of financial protection in propelling India's upward trajectory and ensuring enduring prosperity. India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru Explores Collaboration for Economic Growth.

Following Mumbai, the Growth Summit will traverse through Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, spotlighting each city's growth areas and their significance in India's larger growth narrative. Each summit edition will showcase local business trends while reaching a national audience through CNBC-TV18's extensive coverage. Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18, expressed enthusiasm about fostering conversations on India's development and creating an integrated approach to growth.

