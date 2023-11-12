Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Two people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at an advertising agency office in Ujjain's Nijatpur area in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, officials said.

"A fire broke out in the Central Kotwali area of Ujjain police station at around 5:30 am at Sagar Flexo Center. Goods worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt to ashes. Initial investigation suggests the cause of the fire may be a short circuit. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital," Surendra Sharma Kotwali Ujjain Police Station in-charge said.

Upon receiving information, a team of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control, officials said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

