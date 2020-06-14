India News | MP Health Dept Proposes to Rope in Volunteers as 'Covid Mitra'

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh health department has proposed to rope in volunteers as 'Covid Mitra' to help the government in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The 'Covid Mitra' will be equipped with an oximeter to check the oxygen levels of people, the state health officials said during a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

Any healthy individual up to 45 years of age, or a social/voluntary organisation in an urban area can be made Covid Mitra', they suggested.

The health department also proposed to develop a 'Sarthak Light' app for people to get information about the nearest COVID-19 treatment facility and sample collection centre and seek help, an official release said.

A person will be able to register on the app by providing his/her mobile number and address.

Chouhan asked health officials to take help from citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Till Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 10,641 COVID-19 cases and 447 deaths due to the disease.

