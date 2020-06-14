Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
New Delhi, June 14: India on Sunday again witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 11, 929 new COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 3,20,922. It was the second consecutive day when over 11,000 cases were reported in India in a day. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities since Saturday morning. Doubling Time of Coronavirus Cases in India Improves to 17.4 Days: Health Ministry.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,49,348 active cases, while 1,62,379 patients have already recovered from the virus, including one person who migrated to another country. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India crossed 50 percent. As per the ministry, more than 70 percent of coronavirus cases in the country are due to comorbidities. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.
Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2688
|3195
|82
|5965
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|83
|4
|0
|87
|4
|Assam
|2126
|1584
|8
|3718
|5
|Bihar
|2295
|3956
|39
|6290
|6
|Chandigarh
|54
|286
|5
|345
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|875
|631
|6
|1512
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|33
|2
|0
|35
|9
|Delhi
|22742
|14945
|1271
|38958
|10
|Goa
|453
|70
|0
|523
|11
|Gujarat
|5707
|15883
|1448
|23038
|12
|Haryana
|3868
|2803
|78
|6749
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|313
|6
|502
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2269
|55
|4878
|15
|Jharkhand
|887
|816
|8
|1711
|16
|Karnataka
|3095
|3648
|81
|6824
|17
|Kerala
|1342
|1046
|19
|2407
|18
|Ladakh
|368
|68
|1
|437
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2817
|7377
|447
|10641
|20
|Maharashtra
|51392
|49346
|3830
|104568
|21
|Manipur
|358
|91
|0
|449
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|106
|1
|0
|107
|24
|Nagaland
|87
|76
|0
|163
|25
|Odisha
|1119
|2594
|10
|3723
|26
|Puducherry
|92
|82
|2
|176
|27
|Punjab
|671
|2327
|65
|3063
|28
|Rajasthan
|2782
|9337
|282
|12401
|29
|Sikkim
|59
|4
|0
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18881
|23409
|397
|42687
|31
|Telangana
|2203
|2352
|182
|4737
|32
|Tripura
|730
|315
|1
|1046
|33
|Uttarakhand
|685
|1077
|23
|1785
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4858
|7875
|385
|13118
|35
|West Bengal
|5693
|4542
|463
|10698
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7436
|7436
|Total#
|149348
|162379
|9195
|320922
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. In Maharashtra alone, more than one lakh people tested positive for coronavirus. Till now, 1,04,568 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Over 3,800 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. There are currently 51,392 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while 49,346 patients have already recovered from the deadly disease.
In Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone, over 56,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in this city also crossed 2,100-mark. Mumbai accounted for almost 67 percent of Maharashtra's total coronavirus cases. The major concern of the state government is to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas.
In Tamil Nadu, more than 42,000 people contracted the virus. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate. In the national capital, 38,958 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. More than 1,200 people have succumbed to coronavirus until now.
