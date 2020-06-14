Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 09:42 AM IST
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 14: India on Sunday again witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 11, 929 new COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 3,20,922. It was the second consecutive day when  over 11,000 cases were reported in India in a day. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities since Saturday morning. Doubling Time of Coronavirus Cases in India Improves to 17.4 Days: Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,49,348 active cases, while 1,62,379 patients have already recovered from the virus, including one person who migrated to another country. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India crossed 50 percent. As per the ministry, more than 70 percent of coronavirus cases in the country are due to comorbidities. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
2 Andhra Pradesh 2688 3195 82 5965
3 Arunachal Pradesh 83 4 0 87
4 Assam 2126 1584 8 3718
5 Bihar 2295 3956 39 6290
6 Chandigarh 54 286 5 345
7 Chhattisgarh 875 631 6 1512
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 2 0 35
9 Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958
10 Goa 453 70 0 523
11 Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038
12 Haryana 3868 2803 78 6749
13 Himachal Pradesh 183 313 6 502
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2269 55 4878
15 Jharkhand 887 816 8 1711
16 Karnataka 3095 3648 81 6824
17 Kerala 1342 1046 19 2407
18 Ladakh 368 68 1 437
19 Madhya Pradesh 2817 7377 447 10641
20 Maharashtra 51392 49346 3830 104568
21 Manipur 358 91 0 449
22 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44
23 Mizoram 106 1 0 107
24 Nagaland 87 76 0 163
25 Odisha 1119 2594 10 3723
26 Puducherry 92 82 2 176
27 Punjab 671 2327 65 3063
28 Rajasthan 2782 9337 282 12401
29 Sikkim 59 4 0 63
30 Tamil Nadu 18881 23409 397 42687
31 Telangana 2203 2352 182 4737
32 Tripura 730 315 1 1046
33 Uttarakhand 685 1077 23 1785
34 Uttar Pradesh 4858 7875 385 13118
35 West Bengal 5693 4542 463 10698
Cases being reassigned to states 7436 7436
Total# 149348 162379 9195 320922

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. In Maharashtra alone, more than one lakh people tested positive for coronavirus. Till now, 1,04,568 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Over 3,800 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. There are currently 51,392 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while 49,346 patients have already recovered from the deadly disease.

In Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone, over 56,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in this city also crossed 2,100-mark.  Mumbai accounted for almost 67 percent of Maharashtra's total coronavirus cases. The major concern of the state government is to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas.

In Tamil Nadu, more than 42,000 people contracted the virus. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate. In the national capital, 38,958 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. More than 1,200 people have succumbed to coronavirus until now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

