Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 14: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked in India on Sunday for the eighth consecutive day. With effect from 6 am, the prices of petrol were increased by 62 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise per litre in Delhi. Similarly, fuel prices in other metro cities were also increased. In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 75.78 and diesel at Rs 74.03. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For 15th Consecutive Day on March 30, 2020.

In Mumbai, petrol price was hiked by 60 paise and was retailed at Rs 82.70. Diesel in the financial capital of the country also became costlier by 61 paise. It was sold at Rs 72.64. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 54 paise each. Petrol was sold at Rs 79.53 and diesel at Rs 72.18 in Tamil Nadu’s capital. Meanwhile, in Kolkata Petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 77.64 and 69.80. Petrol became costlier by 61 paise, while diesel price was hiked by 57 paise.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on June 14, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 82.70 Rs 72.64 Delhi Rs 75.78 Rs 74.03 Chennai Rs 79.53 Rs 72.18 Kolkata Rs 77.64 Rs 69.80

Oil companies started the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of daily reviewing the fuel prices from June 7 after a gap of 80 days. The fuel prices were not revised after March 16 for almost three months due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India. According to market experts, the international rates have rebounded, and oil companies are now passing on the increase to customers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).