Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Pushyamitra Bhargava has ordered a probe against a Turkish company working with Indore BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) for ticketing and revenue collection, suspecting its relation with the company that supplied drones to Pakistan that were used during recent conflict.

Mayor Bhargva emphasised that if any direct-indirect link or sister concerns are discovered with the said company, then it would be stopped from operating in the city.

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Haryana Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases in Gurugram and Faridabad; Patients Isolated.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the mayor said, "It was brought to my notice that a Turkey based company is working with Indore BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) in relation to ticketing and revenue collection since 2019. This company has direct or indirect relation to a company that supplied drones to Pakistan, which was used during recent tension. Taking immediate cognizance into the matter, I ordered my department and AiCTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited) to investigate the issue. If any direct-indirect link or sister concerns is found, then this company should be stopped operating in the city."

He further highlighted that when Indian citizens are hindering themselves from visiting Turkey in national interest, then it is better that such companies should not work here.

Also Read | Ramanagara District To Be Renamed 'Bengaluru South', Announces Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

"I have also issued another order that since it has been announced to end BRTS from the city then there is no need for such company's work anymore. Therefore, all such works should be closed as soon as possible," Bhargva added.

Earlier, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed concern that a Turkish Company "Asisguard", which is reportedly manufacturer of drones used by Pakistan against India during the recent tension, has a contract for the work of digital systems in Bhopal and Indore Metro projects.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayvargiya wrote, "Nation is supreme ... .No place for anti-India mentality. For us, national duty is paramount. Anyone who stands against India's sovereignty, no matter who he is, any kind of sympathy or cooperation with him is intolerable."

"Turkish company "Asisguard", which is engaged in drone manufacturing, is accused that the drones prepared by it were recently used in anti-India activities. The serious matter is that the same company "Asis" is currently contracted for the work of digital systems in Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. Instructions have been given to the officials to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation of the facts in this regard. If it is found that the company has direct or indirect links with anti-India elements or its products have been used against India's security, then the company's contract will be terminated. We will not compromise with the nation's honour, security and self-respect," he further added in the post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)