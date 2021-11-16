Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,981 on Tuesday with the addition of four cases, while one death took the toll to 10,525, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,379 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 77 active cases, he said.

With 49,662 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,10,90,377, the official added.

An official release said 7,62,89,744 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,51,281 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,981, new cases 04, death toll 10,525, recovered 7,82,379, active cases 77, number of tests so far 2,10,90,377.

