Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has issued a notice to remove the ancestral property of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group, stating that the structure is an illegal construction raised on Defence Ministry land, an official said.

The property, house number 1371, is located in the Mukeri Mohalla area of Mhow, Indore. The notice issued on Thursday directed the occupants and legal heirs of the property to remove the structure within three days else the cantonment board would undertake removal action.

Speaking to ANI, MHOW Cantonment Board CEO Vikas Kumar Vishnoi said, "According to our record, it is the house of Hammad Ahmed Siddiqui (father of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui), which is an old grand property of the Defence ministry. Jawad has applied to transfer it in his name. Originally, notices in connection with unauthorised construction were issued in 1996-97, but the latest notice we have issued on November 19, 2025, to immediately remove the structure."

Additionally, intermediate letters were also issued to vacate the place. Currently, a three-day period has been given for the matter. If they fail to comply, it will be removed after consultation with the concerned authorities, he said.

The officer added, "The house was constructed in the late 90s, and it is completely unauthorised construction. The land is owned by the Government of India and was granted. The grant was awarded during the British period and was passed down generation after generation...After three days, we will consult the expert on how to remove the structure and then follow the breaking procedure."

When the office staff visited the site, it was found closed, and a notice was pasted on the house. As nobody was there to receive it, the Cantonment Board CEO said.

On November 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, in a money laundering case.

Siddiqui has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was arrested following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search conducted earlier on Tuesday at premises related to the Al Falah group, as part of the ongoing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

ED initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group based on two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Faridabad-based Al-Falah University has made fraudulent and misleading claims of National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain. (ANI)

