Mumbai, November 20: A 19-year-old college student from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane died by suicide on Wednesday evening, November 19, after allegedly being assaulted in a local train during an argument over the Hindi–Marathi language issue. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. ‘Marathi Bol’: Language Row in Mumbai Local Train, Video Shows Heated Argument Between 2 Women.

According to the Mid-Day report, the student, Arnav Khaire, routinely travelled to his college in Mulund by train. As per the complaint filed by his father, Khaire was attacked by at least five men after a verbal dispute broke out when he asked commuters to move ahead. The group allegedly questioned him for speaking Hindi instead of Marathi and thrashed him during the altercation. Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

Khaire’s father, Jitendra Khaire, told police that his son had been under severe mental stress since the assault and took the extreme step as a result. Following the complaint, Kolsewadi Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched a search for the accused. “We are investigating the matter further,” a police official said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

