Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Maihar town in the district. The condition of the minor victim is said to be critical and she has been referred to Rewa.

“We got information on Friday morning that around 12-year-old girl was raped in the district. After preliminary enquiry, the police have arrested two accused in this case. The girl is undergoing treatment and she has been referred to Rewa. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Further investigation is underway,” Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Maihar) Lokesh Dawar said.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed displeasure over the incident and claimed that the state government has completely failed to provide security to the women in the state.

Nath wrote on twitter, “The incident of rape with a small girl in Maihar is highly condemnable. Like the Nirbhaya incident, the matter of inhumane acts with the victim is also coming to the fore. Incidents of atrocities against girls in the state have proved that the Shivraj government has completely failed to provide security to the women and daughters.”

“I demand from the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the best treatment should be provided to the victim and she should be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore immediately,” Nath further wrote.

Besides, speaking to ANI, Nath said, “...There are many such incidents which are not coming to the fore. Madhya Pradesh, today is infamous in the country for rape and atrocities against women & children. This is the image of the state today. There is no system, no law and order, there is only corruption.”

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also wrote on twitter, “I have got information about rape incident in Maihar. My heart is full of pain and I am distressed. I have instructed the police that no criminal should be spared. The police have arrested the accused.”

“Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the victim. No criminal will be spared, strict action will be taken against the accused,” he further wrote. (ANI)

