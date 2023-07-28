Palghar, July 28: The picturesque hilly regions of Jawhar and surroundings in Maharashtra's Palghar were clobbered by a whopping 336.33-mm rainfall in the past 24 hours -- among the highest in the state - till 6 a.m. on Friday, hitting normal life, as per IMD. Nearby Mokhada town was also pounded by 234.75 mm rain, followed by Dahanu 224.80 mm, Vikramgad 221.0, Vasai 138.0 mm, Wada 129.25 mm and Palghar 116.3 mm. The average rainfall notched was 185.1mm and the total recorded in the tribal district stands at 1480.9 mm. Mumbai Rains: Another Lake Supplying Water to City Overflows After Incessant Rainfall (Watch Video).

The heavily populated Virar- Nalasopara-Vasai region was the worst-hit owing to waterlogging -- as high as up to four ft in some areas -- in many low-lying parts, with water entering ground floor homes. To prevent any accidents, the MahaVitaran power distributor had shut down several feeder pillars and distribution boxes due to which over 800 consumers in Vijay Park, Achole, Zalawad, Nala Sopara, Tulink, Tiwarinagar and Saibazar, remained without power. Mumbai: Heavy Rain Lashes City; IMD Issues Red Alert, NDRF Deploys 13 Teams.

Palghar’s Jawhar Town Lashed by Rainfall

A top MahaVitaran oficial Sanjay Khandare has also appealed to the people not to touch any live networks, cables or wires to avoid any tragedies, even as efforts are on to restore power supply in the affected areas on priority.

