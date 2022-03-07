Bhopal, Mar 7 (PTI) A special court here on Monday sentenced Pyare Miyan, who ran a local newspaper, and his accomplice Mohammad Uvais to life in prison until death for raping a minor girl.

Additional Sessions Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Kavita Verma, also awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to Sweety Vishwakarma (21), who helped the prime accused Miyan (66), his accomplice in the crime, and five years rigorous imprisonment to Dr Hemant Mittal (45) for aborting the pregnancy of the minor victim.

Besides, the court imposed fines totalling Rs 5.59 lakh on Miyan, and around Rs 10,000 on each of the three other convicts on different counts.

Miyan, Uvais (22), and Vishwakarma attended the court via video link from the Central jail in Jabalpur, and from the Bhopal prison, respectively.

Dr Mittal appeared in the court in person as he was out on bail.

The accused were convicted under sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The minor victim had lodged a complaint with the Koh-e-Fiza police station on July 13, 2020, public prosecutor PN Singh Rajput told PTI.

The girl was raped for three years by the accused who threatened her into silence saying they will kill her family members if she resisted, according to district court public relation officer Manoj Tripathi.

Miyan is also being tried in other cases for allegedly raping minors. He allegedly used to lure poor girls from slum areas on the pretext of offering them work as domestic help and then used to take them to parties where they were sexually abused.

