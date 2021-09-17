Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) Over 23.79 lakh persons were inoculated against COVID-19 till 8 pm during the mega vaccination campaign organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday, an official said.

As per the figures released by the government, at least 23,79,829 people had taken the COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state under the mega campaign 3.0 till 8 pm.

The number is likely to increase, as the drive will continue till late in the night, it was stated.

The state had set a target to vaccinate over 32 lakh persons on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday.

The state had earlier created a record by inoculating 28.50 lakh persons in a day.

According to authorities, a total of 5,56,58,845 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Friday.

