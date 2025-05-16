Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police detained Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) and MLAs staging a protest with their demand for dismissal of state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday.

Earlier today, a delegation of Congress leaders met with Governor Mangubhai Patel at his residence, Raj Bhavan in the state capital demanding dismissal of minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable statement on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

After meeting with the Governor, the Congress delegation demonstrated and staged a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan and demanded that they want the resignation of the minister and a decision must be taken immediately.

During this, the police asked them to call off the protest as they do not have permission to demonstrate outside the Raj Bhavan but the Congress leaders did not pay attention to it. Following which, the police detained them.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "The police is no longer the state's police but it has become Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) police. This police is not with the Indian Army. We will keep fighting till the end."

Earlier, while holding the demonstration, Singhar spoke to ANI and said that they want the resignation of the minister and a decision for the purpose must be taken immediately.

"Vijay Shah made objectionable statements against a senior Army officer but the Government has not made any decision so far. We want his resignation. Is the BJP bigger than the Army? I would like to tell PM Modi that a decision must be taken immediately. I would like to ask Amit Shah, the State BJP chief as well as the CM - why are they all silent? Under what compulsion are you? We urged the Governor that he has the right to take immediate action if someone makes such insulting remarks...We will continue to protest here until he is sacked," Singhar said.

Minister Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi while speaking at an event in Indore district earlier this week.

Later on as soon as the matter escalated, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took a suo moto cognizance and directed state Director General of Police (DGP) to register an immediate FIR against the minister.

Following the direction of the High Court, an FIR was registered against Minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks at Manpur police station in Indore district on Wednesday. The FIR was filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

