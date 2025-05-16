Mumbai, May 16: COVID-19 is back in the spotlight across Asia as major cities like Hong Kong and Singapore report a fresh surge in cases. While not yet at pandemic-era levels, the rise is enough to raise concerns, especially in South Asian countries like India.

In Hong Kong, health authorities say the virus is spreading more actively than it has in over a year. The number of positive COVID tests from respiratory samples has spiked, and the city recorded 31 deaths in the week ending May 3. Hospital visits for COVID-related symptoms are also up, and increased viral loads in sewage suggest the virus is widely circulating. China Releases White Paper on COVID-19, Asserts ‘Substantial Evidence’ It May Have Originated in US.

COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Spark Panic in India

Singapore is seeing a similar trend. The country’s Ministry of Health recently issued its first COVID-19 update in almost a year after weekly infections jumped 28% to around 14,200. Hospitalisations rose by about 30%. Officials say there’s no evidence of a more dangerous variant, but declining immunity may be behind the spike.

China Also Sees COVID-19 Infections

The resurgence doesn’t stop there. China is also reporting a rise in infections, with positivity rates more than doubling over five weeks. Thailand has seen outbreaks linked to the recent Songkran festival, which draws large crowds each April. White House Blames COVID-19 ‘Lab Leak’ Origins on China, Slams Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci.

Should India Be Worried?

The rise of COVID-19 cases in South Asia has sparked a pressing question: Should India be concerned? So far, India hasn’t reported a significant rise in cases, but public health experts urge caution. With the monsoon season around the corner, a time when flu-like illnesses tend to spike, a COVID-19 uptick could strain healthcare systems. Ensuring vaccine boosters for vulnerable groups remains key.

What’s particularly striking is that this wave is happening during summer, a season when most viruses usually retreat. Even public figures are feeling the impact. Popular Hong Kong singer Eason Chan tested positive this week, forcing him to cancel upcoming shows in Taiwan.

