India News | MP Reports 198 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 10,641

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): With 198 COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the tally for coronavirus cases have surged to 10,641 in the state, the health department said.

In the latest update by the health department, the state has reported 176 recoveries from the virus.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Of 10,641 confirmed cases, 7,377 patients have been recovered in total, while 447 have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the total count for coronavirus infected individuals in the country stands at 3,08,993 so far. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)