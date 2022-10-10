Bhopal, Oct 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,455 on Monday after the detection of nine cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.

Also Read | Andheri East By-Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena Gets New Name and Symbol, Eknath Shinde Faction Asked To Submit Fresh Signs by Tomorrow.

The death toll stood unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 20 to touch 10,43,593, leaving the state with 89 active cases, he said.

Also Read | SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 47 Retired Bank Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

With 2,986 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP touched 3,00,76,507, he added.

A government release said 13,32,08,709 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 14,861 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,455, new cases 09, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,593, active cases 89 number of tests so far 3,00,76,507.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)