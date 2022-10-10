Mumbai, October 10: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from candidates for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO). The application process for the same began today, October 10. The last date to submit the application form for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022 is October 31.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the SBI RBO Recruitment 2022 can do do by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers. It must be noted that the SBI RBO Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 47 vacancies in the organisation.

Steps To Apply for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on "ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS" link

Register and then login to apply

Fill out the details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

As per the age limit, the minimum age of applicants must be 60 while the maximum age can be 63. Here's the direct link to apply for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022 is November 9 by 12 noon.

