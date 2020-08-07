Shahdol (MP), Aug 7 (PTI) A wild bear mauled two men to death and wounded three others in Godwal forest area, around 80 kms from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, Shahdol Chief Conservator of Forest P K Verma said.

"A female bear, who was roaming in the jungle area with her cubs, attacked the people when she spotted them around. Two persons- Ballu Singh (20) and Jagat Dev (22)- died on the spot," he said.

The animal also attacked three nearby residents, who had ventured into the forest area at that time, he said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital.

The villagers living in the vicinity have demanded that the animal be driven away from the area.

The villagers living in the vicinity have demanded that the animal be driven away from the area.

Rescue teams have launched a search for the bear in order to push it into the forest interior, away from the human habitat, Verma said.

