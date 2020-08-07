Mumbai, August 7: Girish Chandra Murmu will take oath as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry on Thursday informed that India has substantively ramped up its testing infrastructure from one lab in Jan 2020 to 1,370 labs today. Expanded diagnostic lab network & facilitation for easy testing across the country has given a boost and India has done more than 2 crore tests presently.

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate climbed to 67.62 as total recoveries crossed the 13.2 lakh figure.

CBI registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he had ordered a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminium be reimposed, saying America's key trading partner was flooding the US market with the metal.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.