Idukki, August 7: The death toll in a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki district has risen to 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan said on Friday. The landslide occurred at Rajamalai late on Thursday night due to heavy rain for the past four days in the hilly area. CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those who died due to the landslide. "The state government will bear the expense of treatment of those injured," the Chief Minister added. IMD Issues Red Alerts for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

While 12 people have been rescued and 15 bodies recovered, more than 60 persons remain missing. CM Vijayan said bad weather condition is obstructing rescue efforts. "Adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected due to landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. The state govt has sought the help of Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the victims. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected."

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured," the Prime Minister added. A 200-member team of Kerala Police had been engaged in the rescue operation.

