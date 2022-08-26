Ujjain, Aug 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died after coming in contact with a live wire hanging from an electricity meter at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, police said on Friday.

An offence has been registered against eight contractual workers of the power distribution company who installed the device, an official said.

The victim, Chameli Bai, died on the spot after she came in contact with a wire hanging loosely from the power meter at her house in Virat Nagar on Thursday, inspector Jitendra Bhaskar of Chimanganj police station said.

A case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against eight persons hired on contract by the MP Western Power Distribution Company, he said.

As per initial investigations, the accused left the live wires of the meter hanging, which caused the death, the official said, adding that efforts are on to make the arrests.

