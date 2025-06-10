India News | MSEDCL Official in Palghar Held for Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Palghar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 to reduce the dues of a defaulter, the ACB said on Tuesday.

A person had an electricity meter which was closed since 2010, resulting in an accumulated outstanding bill of Rs 2,06,920, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Seeking to resolve the issue and regularise the bill amount, the person approached the MSEDCL office.

The 57-year-old accused, posted as deputy manager at the MSEDCL executive engineer's office in Palghar district, allegedly offered to reduce the dues to Rs 60,000 if the person paid him a bribe of Rs 35,000, the ACB said in a release.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The person approached the Thane ACB, which verified the allegations and laid a trap.

"The accused agreed to accept Rs 30,000 from the complainant on Monday evening. He was arrested while accepting the bribe amount," the anti-graft agency said.

A case was registered against the accused at Manickpur police station under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)