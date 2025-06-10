Kolkata, June 10: The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 10 will be announced soon on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff. in. This popular Kolkata Fatafat Result lottery(Kolkata FF Lottery) is exclusively played in the city of joy. The Satta Matka-type lottery game requires participants to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions., Organised by Kolkata’s civic authorities, it is played exclusively in the city and follows the Satta Matka format.

The lottery consists of eight daily rounds called bazis, with results declared after each round. Played every day, the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery gives participants multiple chances to win. Stay tuned to check the latest results and winning numbers for June 10. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 10, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery is a fast-paced game with results announced every 90 minutes. The first round’s result is published by 10 AM, and the final bazi concludes at 8:30 PM. This Satta Matka-style game challenges players to develop strategies and skills to win across eight rounds each day by selecting numbers and placing bets. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Growing in popularity, the Kolkata FF Lottery is among the few daily lotteries in India, alongside Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Shillong Teer. It is legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where it is widely played. However, while offering attractive prizes, such lottery games carry risks, including potential legal and financial consequences for participants.

